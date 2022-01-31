Pune: Two teenage girls held for Instagram videos with obscene language, death threats

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested from the Thergaon area of Pune for allegedly sharing videos with obscene language death threats on Instagram.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that they recently came across multiple videos of two girls and a boy on Instagram in which they had allegedly used extremely obscene language and issued death threats to unknown persons. After verifying that the girls came from the Thergaon area, an offence under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Wakad police station.

Deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite said: “With technical analysis, we identified the two girls seen in these videos and detained them. Their phones were also seized. When they were questioned about the obscene language and the threats, they said they posted the videos because they were not aware of the serious consequences and also apologised for posting them.”

On Sunday, the two girls were placed under arrest as part of the probe and a search has been launched for the man who is seen with them in some of the videos.