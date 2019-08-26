Pune: Two storage facilities gutted in separate fire incidents at Wagholi, Hadapsar

TWO storage facilities — one of automobile spare parts and another of plastic objects — were completely gutted in two separate incidents of fire in Wagholi and Hadapsar in the early hours of Sunday. No casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

The first fire was reported at 1.20 am at a godown of automobile spare parts spread over 3,000 square feet near Wagheshwar temple in Wagholi. Fire tenders from the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority fire brigades and some private tankers were pressed into action.

A fire officer said, “Majority of the spare parts along with some computers and furniture were completely gutted in the fire. We suspect a short circuit. The fire was brought under control within an hour.”

The second fire was reported at 2.10 am at a storage facility of plastic objects in Hadapsar. At least three fire tenders and additional tankers had to be pressed into action.

The fire was brought under control within an hour and a half. No casualties were reported as the premises was evacuated after the fire started.

Local police have launched a probe into both the incidents after filing a primary fire report.