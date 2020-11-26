Pune: Two sisters, their relative held for ‘abducting’ one-year-old boy from under Hadapsar flyover

The boy's mother lodged a complaint at the Hadapsar police station, following which police checked CCTV camera footage from the area and other locations.

Police have arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly abducting a one-year-old boy from under the flyover in Hadapsar.

Police have identified the three accused as Panchasheela Melinkeri, Vaishali Sonkamble and Kernath Suryawanshi, natives of Karnataka residing in Daund taluka of Pune district.

According to police, Melinkeri and Sonkamble are sisters while Suryawanshi is a relative. Police said their probe revealed that the two sisters abducted the boy, who was sleeping with his mother under the flyover in Hadapsar, early on November 23.

Police also said they found clues that the two women had gone to Pune-Solapur Road after taking the baby, and they started a search operation on the highway. Early on Wednesday, the abductors returned the baby to his mother in Hadapsar, they added.

On receiving information, police teams intensified their search and nabbed the accused, who confessed to abducting the baby.

Police said Sonkamble was unable to have children, so she and her sister along with Suryawanshi decided to abduct the baby, but returned him for fear of being caught.

