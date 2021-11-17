scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Pune: Two serving Army personnel arrested for recruitment malpractices

Army authorities said that the action was in line with the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corrupt practices.

November 17, 2021 3:47:27 pm
As per sources, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI apprehended two serving Army personnel of havildar rank for allegedly taking money from candidates appearing for the post of multi-tasking assistants (MTAs) for an ordnance depot. (Representational)

In a joint operation with the Indian Army, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two serving Army personnel in Pune on charges of malpractices in the recruitment of civilian personnel for an ordnance depot.

As per sources, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI apprehended two serving Army personnel of havildar rank for allegedly taking money from candidates appearing for the post of multi-tasking assistants (MTAs) for an ordnance depot here.

Army authorities said that the action was in line with the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corrupt practices. The officials added that the Army has strict rules to deal with such malpractices and it is enabling ‘expeditious investigation’ to ensure punitive actions against the culprits.

