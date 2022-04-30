Pune: Two policemen booked for demanding bribe

THE PUNE unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against two policemen at Shirur police station for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman to help her colleague in getting bail in a criminal case.

The ACB has identified the accused as sub inspector Suresh Pundalik Gite and havaldar Santosh Sathe.

The complainant is a 36-year-old woman. As per a statement issued on Friday by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kranti Pawar of ACB, the complainant’s colleague is booked in a criminal offence.

The two policemen, Pundalik and Gite, attached to Shirur police station, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant to help her colleague get bail.