Pune: Two policemen booked for demanding bribe

April 30, 2022 6:12:36 am
THE PUNE unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against two policemen at Shirur police station for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman to help her colleague in getting bail in a criminal case.
The ACB has identified the accused as sub inspector Suresh Pundalik Gite and havaldar Santosh Sathe.
The complainant is a 36-year-old woman. As per a statement issued on Friday by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kranti Pawar of ACB, the complainant’s colleague is booked in a criminal offence.
The two policemen, Pundalik and Gite, attached to Shirur police station, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant to help her colleague get bail.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-