Saturday, April 30, 2022
Pune: Two policemen booked for demanding bribe

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 30, 2022 6:12:36 am
THE PUNE unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against two policemen at Shirur police station for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman to help her colleague in getting bail in a criminal case.

The ACB has identified the accused as sub inspector Suresh Pundalik Gite and havaldar Santosh Sathe.

The complainant is a 36-year-old woman. As per a statement issued on Friday by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kranti Pawar of ACB, the complainant’s colleague is booked in a criminal offence.

The two policemen, Pundalik and Gite, attached to Shirur police station, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant to help her colleague get bail.

