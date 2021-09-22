Pune: Two cops arrested for accepting bribe from accused in accident case

The Pune unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested two policemen attached to the Haveli police station of the Pune rural police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person booked in an accident case.

ACB has identified the two cops as Shripati Kolte, assistant sub-inspector, and police naik Shivaji Jagtap.

A press release issued by the ACB stated that a 33-year-old man was booked in a road accident case registered with the Haveli police station. Kolte and Jagtap allegedly assured to help him in this case and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000.

But the man approached the ACB Pune office and filed a complaint against the cops asking for bribe money. The ACB team then laid a trap and nabbed Kolte and Jagtap. According to the ACB, Jagtap accepted bribe money as per the instructions of Kolte at a spot near the Abhiruchi police chowki on Tuesday.