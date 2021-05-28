Pune: Two Nigerian nationals arrested for hacking ATMs

Police said they got clues from CCTV camera footage and identified the accused named David on May 25.

Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly hacking ATMs and withdrawing money from them.

Police identified the two accused as David Charles Alies Ugochukwu Charles Nwacghukwu (30) and Kehinde Sadiq Idris (29), both currently residing in Undri.

According to a press release issued by the police on Friday, two persons were booked at Shivajinagar police station for hacking ATMs at certain spots in the city.

The press release stated that the accused would connect some external device to the network cable of the ATM in order to hack it and, after the ATM had been hacked, they would insert an ATM card and give the input to withdraw Rs 1,000.

The release further stated that instead of Rs 1,000, 40 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination would come out of the ATM. On finding out about this, bank officials lodged a police complaint. A team from the cyber police station began an investigation into the case.

Police said they got clues from CCTV camera footage and identified the accused named David on May 25. On interrogating him, police found out about the involvement of Idris and arrested him as well.

Police also said during a search, they seized seven mobile phones, three laptops, one modem, two passports from David, and three mobile phones and a laptop from Idris. They have also seized a two-wheeler from the accused, police added.

A court has remanded the accused in police custody till May 30. “Both accused were found to be staying in Pune over the past few months. They do not have proper visa documents and are suspected to be overstaying. Investigation is on,” said inspector D S Hake.