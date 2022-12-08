Pune: Two MSEDCL employees beaten up for cutting power connection to houses

Two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) were assaulted on December 5 after they cut the power connection to some houses in the Kondhwa area of Pune for non-payment of bills, police said. Police have booked four persons who also threatened to kill the officials.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered based on the complaint of Shankar Rondhe, 32, a senior MSEDCL technician with the Kondhwa branch.

According to police, the incident took place last Monday near Hajra Complex area in Kondhwa, when Rondhe and his colleague Siddharth Chavan had gone to recover long-pending power bills of consumers in Mithanagar, Bhagyoday Nagar, and Hajra Complex areas.

“Around 11 am, Rondhe and Chavan cut the power supply to four houses and removed their electric meters as part of punitive action. When they were returning to their office to submit the meters, they were intercepted by four persons from the Hajra Complex building. The suspects punched and kicked Rondhe for snapping their power supply. They also hit Chavan as he tried to intervene,” said an officer.

According to the complaint, the suspects also threatened to kill them if they came to their area again and snatched the power meters they had confiscated.

Rondhe and Chavan approached the Kondhwa police after receiving basic treatment at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. “Based on the initial investigation, a case has been registered against Afzal Kadar Kapadia, Asif Kadar Kapadia, Mohammed Afzal Kapadia, and one more person,” said an officer from Kondhwa police station.

Police have invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to assault on public servants, voluntarily causing hurt to public servants and criminal intimidation among others. Police are yet to make arrests in the case.