Pune: Two more weeks of Covid curbs, ‘limited curfew’ till March 14

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Pune district, government authorities have decided to continue with the restrictions on night-time movement of residents, operation of restaurants, and public and private functions for two more weeks. Schools and colleges in the city will also remain closed till March 14.

All the restrictions announced by the district administration on February 21 will continue till March 14.

This means that schools, colleges and coaching classes (except those training civil services aspirants) in the city will remain shut. Hotels, restaurants, bars will have to shut shop at 11 pm and ‘limited curfew’ (niyantrit sanchar) will be imposed between 11 pm to 6 am, in which people can step out of their homes only for essential work. Vegetable vendors, newspaper vendors and others involved in morning activities are excluded from the rule.

“We reviewed the situation and have decided to continue with the order to shut schools and colleges. All other restrictions had been in place for several months now but were not being imposed strictly due to the reduction in Covid-19 infections. Now, with the increasing positivity rate, agencies have been asked to implement them strictly,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune Collector.

On Saturday, Pune district registered 13 deaths, taking the toll to 9,235. Of the 1,505 new cases detected, 739 were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 370 from Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation areas, while 396 were from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

A total of 3,872 patients are in hospitals, while 5,988 Covid positive persons are in home isolation. In PMC areas, 2,104 Covid 19 patients are in hospitals while 2,470 are in home isolation.

