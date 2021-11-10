Pune: Two more detained in city under MPDA Act; 46 in last one year

Pune police on Tuesday sent two notorious criminals into preventive detention under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, also referred to as ‘Gunda Act’, taking the total number of actions under the Act to 46 in the last one year in the Pune city jurisdiction.

In the first of two actions taken on Tuesday, Raju Ram Umap alias Jatalya (25), who has eight serious offences registered against him in the last five years, was sent to jail for preventive detention of one year.

A proposal in this regard was submitted by senior inspector Swati Desai of Sahakarnagar police station to police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. After the scrutiny of the proposal, the action against Umap was initiated. Umap is a history-sheeter with charges such as assault, arson, assault on public servant, possession of firearms and terrorising people.

In the second action by Hadapsar police, Azaruddin Mehboob Shaikh (29), who has committed eight serious offences in the last five years, was sent to jail for preventive detention of one year. He has offences including murder, robbery, assault and illegal possession of firearm registered against him.

In the last one year, 46 criminals have been sent to preventive detention under the ‘Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981’ in short MPDA Act. In district jurisdictions, the collector is the competent authority under the MPDA, being the administrative in-charge of the law and order, while in urban jurisdiction, the police commissioner has the powers to initiate action.

Officials said that from time to time stringent acts like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and MPDA Act also known as Gunda Act have been invoked to put a check on the activities of the criminal gangs and local criminals.

The Maharashtra Police Act empowers the police officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to extern or banish a criminal from specific jurisdiction if there is a reasonable belief that the said person can pose danger to law and order based on past record. The actions under MCOCA, MPDA and externment orders under Maharashtra Police Act are subject to judicial scrutiny.