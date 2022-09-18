scorecardresearch
Pune: Two more arrested for attack on history sheeter at Sassoon Hospital

The police had earlier arrested four persons in the case and said that the incident was a fallout of a rivalry between criminal gangs over area dominance.

Two persons including constable Amol Bagad, an on-duty police guard deployed at the Sassoon General hospital in Pune, were injured in the September 5 attack. (Express file photo)

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has arrested two more persons in connection to the attack on history sheeter Tushar Hambir in Sassoon Hospital on the night of September 5, in which two persons including a policeman were injured. The police had earlier arrested four persons in the case and said that the incident was a fallout of a rivalry between criminal gangs over area dominance.

Two persons including constable Amol Bagad, an on-duty police guard deployed at the Sassoon General hospital in Pune, were injured in the September 5 attack on Tushar Hambir, 35, who was undergoing treatment at the state-run hospital from August 25. Hambir’s relative Shubham Randod was also injured in the attack.

Within 24 hours of the attack, the police had arrested Sagar Ovhal 22, Balaji Ovhal, 23, Suraj Shaikh, 19, and Sagar Atole, 21. The police suspect that a country-made pistol, a live round, one sword and one sharp weapon were used in the crime. At the time of the attack, the assailants had reportedly tried to open fire, but the country-made firearm had malfunctioned.

Apart from local police officials, the Crime Branch of Pune police had also launched a probe in the case. On Saturday, sleuths from Unit 5 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that two more wanted persons in the crime had come to Uttamnagar area.

Inspector Hemant Patil said that a trap was laid and two suspects identified as Prakash Diwakar, 26, and Parvez Inamdar, 21, were arrested from Kondve area of Uttamnagar. The two have been handed over to Bundgarden police station for further investigation, Patil added.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 07:38:02 pm
