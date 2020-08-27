Pune: Two minor boys detained for ‘killing’ 17-year-old

Police said there was a dispute between Ayaan and the two boys over a personal matter. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was murdered, allegedly by two minor boys of the same age, near Empress Garden in Ghorpadi area on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased teenager as Ayaan Javed Ghanpure, a resident of Ganj Peth. Initial investiagtion has revealed that Ayaan and the two minor boys, who allegedly murdered him, knew each other.

Police said there was a dispute between Ayaan and the two boys over a personal matter.

On Tuesday afternoon, the minor boys and Ghanpure went to the Empress Garden area to settle their dispute. But, on reaching a spot close to a canal near Empress Garden, they started talking to each other, and the two boys allegedly attacked Ayaan with a sharp knife repeatedly till he died.

The two boys then dumped his body in the canal and escaped from the spot, said police. Acting on information that the two boys were in Nana Peth area, police nabbed the two and booked them under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per procedure, the boys were taken to an observation home, said police

