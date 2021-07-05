Pune: Two men murdered after ‘argument over phone’

Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

Two men were murdered allegedly by a group of men after a heated altercation over a phone, in Patas in Daund taluka of Pune district on Sunday night.

Police have identified the deceased persons as Shivam Shitkal (23) and Ganesh Ramesh Makhar (23), both residents of Ambika Nagar in Patas.

An offence of murder has been lodged against one Mahesh Bhagwat and his aides at the Yavat police station.

Police said there was allegedly a quarrel over the phone between the deceased persons and the accused. Following this, Shivam and Ramesh went to the Tamkhanda area in Patas around 10 pm on Sunday for questioning Bhagwat.

However, Bhagwat allegedly attacked the duo with sharp weapons causing their death

Police inspector Bhausaheb Patil is investigating the case. Police have launched a search to nab the accused.