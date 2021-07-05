Pune: Two men killed over argument in Patas, four arrested

But Bhagwat and his aides allegedly attacked the duo with sharp weapons and killed them.

Pune Rural Police have arrested four persons for allegedly murdering two youngsters at Patas in Daund Taluka of Pune district on Sunday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Shivam Shitkal (23) and Ganesh Makhar (23), both residents of Ambika Nagar in Patas. An offence of murder has been lodged against one Mahesh Bhagwat and his aides in this case at the Yavat police station.

Police said Shitkal and Makhar had an argument over the phone with Bhagwat. Following the argument, the duo went to Tamkhanda area in Patas around 10 pm on Sunday to confront the accused.

A team of local crime branch of the Pune Rural Police arrested the alleged assailants Mahesh alias Manya Bhagwat (20), Mahesh Tule (20), Yuvraj Shinde (19) and Gahininath Mane (19) from Baramati Airport Road on Monday.

The accused were handed over to the Yavat police station for further investigation.