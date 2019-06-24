Pune: Two men book Ola cab to murder driver, steal car

Two men booked an Ola cab and then allegedly murdered the driver and fled with the car to Gujarat, Kondhwa police said Sunday.

The body of the cab driver, identified as Sunil Raghunath Sastri (52), a resident of Pathare Vasti, Lohegaon, was found in an open plot of land on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, behind Kesar Lodge, early on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered by local residents, who informed the police.

Police identified the victim by contacting Ola after ascertaining that he was an Ola cab driver.

“Prime facie, it appeared to be a case of someone assaulting the driver and fleeing with the cab. So, we tracked the vehicle and based on GPS information, ascertained that the cab was in Gujarat,” said Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil of Kondhwa Police Station.

“Gujarat police detained the two suspects. Last night, we dispatched a team to arrest the suspects and bring them back to Pune,” said Pankaj Pawar, Police Sub Inspector.

According to Pawar, the two suspects are from Rajasthan and were visiting Pune.

“We don’t know enough about them. Once they are brought to Pune, we will learn whether they knew the victim beforehand or they decided to kill and rob whoever responded to their booking on the Ola app,” said Pawar.