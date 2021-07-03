Pune: Two men arrested with ten antelope horns

Two men have been arrested for illegal possession of ten horns of antelopes in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Two men have been arrested for illegal possession of ten horns of antelopes in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Gajanan Rathod (22) and Sagar Ramrao Mhatre (23), both natives of Yavatmal district, who allegedly intended to sell the horns in Pune.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the two accused near Hotel Rasika on Chakan–Shikrapur Road around 3.15 pm on Friday.

During searches, police recovered ten antelope horns, estimated to cost Rs 5 lakh, from their possession.

The two accused have been booked as per relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, at the Chakan police station.

Police Sub Inspector Vijay Jagdale, investigating officer for this case, said, “The probe so far has revealed that the accused persons, who are college students, brought the antelope horns from their native place in Yavatmal. They were planning to sell these horns to some persons here, but were arrested. Further investigation is underway.”