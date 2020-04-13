Pune: Two men arrested with over 200 grams of marijuana

An FIR against the duo was lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Haveli police station on Monday. (AP Photo/File) An FIR against the duo was lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Haveli police station on Monday. (AP Photo/File)

Pune Rural Police has arrested two men and allegedly recovered over 200 grams of marijuana from their possession in Khadakwasla area on Sunday. Police said the accused – Rushi Ravindra More (24) and Sagar Chandrakant Surve (25), both residents of Parvati area in Pune – were in the guise of civic workers.

An FIR against the duo was lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Haveli police station on Monday.

A team of Haveli police station was checking people moving outside amid the nationwide lockdown when they intercepted a two-wheeler in Khadakwasla around 7 pm on Sunday. Police said one of the accused was in the uniform of civic worker while the other had put on a florescent jacket, usually used by traffic police and civic workers on duty.

Police said when they answered suspiciously to their questions, the two were nabbed and more than 200 grams of marijuana was recovered from their possession.

Investigation is on to know how they procured marijuana and to whom they were planning to sell it, said an officer.

