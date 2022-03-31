Pune: Two men arrested for molesting teenage girls in separate incidents

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two men for allegedly molesting and harassing minor girls in separate incidents, officials said Thursday,

In the first case, Prasanna Salunkhe, 29, was arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl after her mother lodged a first information report (FIR) Wednesday. The police said in a press release on Thursday that Salunkhe allegedly posted objectionable messages for the girl on an Instagram account on March 28. He then allegedly accosted the girl on March 30 and asked for her mobile phone number.

The police have booked Salunkhe under sections 354 d of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

In another incident, the police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl from his family in June 2021 and January 2022 after her mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday. The mother said in the FIR that the accused allegedly asked the girl to touch his private parts and if she refused he threatened to beat her 25 times on her buttocks.

After the girl narrated the incident to her parents, the mother approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. Police have booked the man under sections 354 of IPC and those of the Pocso Act.