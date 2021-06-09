Pune: Two medical shop owners among 5 held for black-marketing of mucormycosis drugs

A trap was laid on Tuesday in Wakad as the sale was finalised with the dummy customer.

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police have arrested five persons, including two medical shop owners, one pharmacy salesman and a nurse at a Covid care centre, for alleged black-marketing of two mucormycosis injections — Liposomal Amphotericin B and Bevacizumab.

A team from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch had launched a probe into the black-marketing of mucormycosis drugs after a tip-off was received by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sudhir Hiremath. After preliminary verification of the input from informants, a dummy customer was made to get in touch with the suspects.

Probe revealed that the suspects were selling vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B at Rs 21,000 against the price of Rs 7,800, and Bevacizumab at Rs 65,000 against the price of Rs 54,000. These injections were being illegally procured and sold without any prescription.

A trap was laid on Tuesday in Wakad as the sale was finalised with the dummy customer.

Police initially arrested Gaurav Jagtap (31), who owns a medical store in Wakad. Further probe identified his three accomplices in the procurement and sale of Liposomal Amphotericin B vials — Amol Manjrekar (39), who works a salesman at a medical store in Pashan, Ganesh Kotme (32), who works as a ‘bouncer’ at a hospital in Kasba Peth and Mamta Jalit (24), who works as a nurse at a municipal Covid care centre. Working on the information received from the suspects, the Crime Branch arrested one Pradeep Londhe (35), who also owns a medical store and was allegedly selling Bevacizumab in the black market.

All the suspects have been booked under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. They were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for four days.

