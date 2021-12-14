Pune: Two medical college students arrested for theft at jewellery store

December 14, 2021 9:48:43 pm
PUNE CITY police have arrested two medical college students for allegedly committing theft at a jewellery store in Hadapsar last week.
The two accused have been identified as Aniket Rokde (23) of Latur and Vaibhav Jagtap (22) of Washim.
Police said that on the afternoon of December 8, two youngsters came to Ranka Jewellers in Hadapsar pretending to be customers, but decamped with three gold rings.
An offence was lodged in the case at the Hadapsar police station under sections 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police team headed by senior inspector Arvind Gokule initiated probe in the case and checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene.
Technical analysis of the footage as well as intelligence gathered on ground hinted at involvement of medical students Rokde and Jagtap in the case.
Police team arrested the duo and recovered stolen gold rings and a motorcycle, all worth Rs 2.5 lakh, stated a press release issued on Tuesday. Police said the duo are students of a reputed medical college, studying in third year of BAMS and B Sc (Nursing) respectively.
Police said the accused are alcoholics and committed the theft to buy gifts for their girlfriends.
