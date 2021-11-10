Pune: Two leopard cubs rescued from 50-feet-deep well

Two leopard cubs were rescued from a 50-feet-deep well in Shingave village in Pune district recently. The cubs received life-saving treatment by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS and were later released back into their natural habitat.

The animals were rescued by officers of the Manchar Range Forest Division who found the cubs struggling for their life in a 50-feet-deep open well in Shingave village located in Ambegaon taluka, Pune district earlier this month. One of the cubs had lost consciousness and was at high risk of drowning in the water.

Acting promptly, the Forest department immediately rescued the leopards and rushed them to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center for medical examination. The Wildlife SOS veterinary team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center identified the cubs as one male and one female. While the male cub had no serious injuries, the female cub was unconscious and in a critical state.

The Wildlife SOS veterinary team sprung to action to revive the young leopard. After a few days of intensive care and treatment, the leopards showed signs of improvement and a final examination deemed them fit for release. After recuperating at the Center, the leopards were released back into their natural habitat by Forest department officials.

Dr Nikhil Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer at Wildlife SOS, said, “Both cubs were approximately 4-5 months old. Being stuck in a wet well significantly impacts the body temperature of an animal and is the primary reason an animal might fall unconscious. We administered warm fluid therapy and used heating pads to revive the female cub and to balance her body temperature.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, “Thanks to quick intervention by the Forest department, the cubs were able to receive timely help. Our veterinary doctors carried out intensive treatment to ensure they regained strength….”.