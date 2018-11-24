Pune: Two killed, three injured in road mishap

Two men were killed and three injured when a car rammed into a tempo on the Ganeshkhind Road in Aundh on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Ramchandra Nayar (25), who is from Kerala and was a resident of Aundh, and Pratik Pramod Ramshettivar (29), who is from Chandrapur and was also a resident of Pune.

The injured were identified as Rohit Barman, Neelam Negi and tempo driver Shivaji Shrihari Jagdale (35).

The police said the deceased, Nayar, Ramshettivar, and injured, Barman and Negi, are friends. Police said they were working in a private company in the city. After having dinner at a hotel on Thursday, they were travelling on Ganeshkhind Road in a car.

But the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it crossed the road divider and collided with a tempo coming from the other side, near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Aundh. On receiving information, a team of Chatrushringi police station rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital. Nayar and Ramshettivar were pronounced dead at the hospital.