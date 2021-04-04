Pune: Two killed in separate road accidents

A 22-year-old pillion rider and a 30-year-old pedestrian were killed in two separate road accidents at Talegaon Road and Sutarwadi areas.

In the first accident that took place on the night of April 2 near Dehu Phata on Talegaon Road, a 22-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed and the rider injured after a tanker rammed their vehicle from behind. The duo was returning home.

The deceased was identified as Gokul Ashok Wakde, a resident of Karanje Vihir. The rider of the bike was identified as Raju Sayaji Botre (22). An officer from Talegaon MIDC police station said the driver of the tanker fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. “We have seized the tanker and are searching for the driver,” the officer said.

In the second accident on the bypass road of Mumbai-Bengaluru highway at Sutarwadi on Saturday, a 30-year-old man walking on the road was killed after he was hit by a speeding bike. The deceased was identified as Amit Yadav, who hailed from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant Inspector G B Kharge from Hinjewadi police station, who is probing the case, said, “A person, who was riding a high-end sports bike, ran over and critically injured Yadav. He succumbed to his injuries later. Based on a preliminary probe, we have got the registration number of the bike and will soon be placing the rider under arrest.”