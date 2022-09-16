Pune: Two killed after building wall collapses

TWO persons were killed and two more injured when the wall of a building caved in during plastering work and fell on an adjacent tin shed in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday evening.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the incident took place at 5.30 pm in Sai Colony of Tapkir Nagar. Police have identified one of the deceased as Uttam Narayan More (33) and another person as Mehboob.

“For the work of plastering the recently constructed wall, labourers had climbed up a bamboo structure. But it collapsed suddenly and with it a small portion of the wall on an adjacent tin shed. Two persons in the shed were killed and two who were on the bamboo structure sustained injuries,” said Senior Inspector Pradeep Patil, in-charge of Bhosari MIDC police station.

Patil added, “We have launched a probe into the incident. An offence will be registered against the persons who are responsible for the ongoing work and possible negligence on whose part led to the accident.”