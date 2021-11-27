Pune: Two killed, 15 injured as vehicle runs over group of devotees

November 27, 2021 12:47:58 pm
At least two persons died and around 15 were injured after a vehicle ran over a group of warkaris marching towards Alandi temple on the occasion of ‘Kartiki Ekadashi’ near Kanhe Phata in Pune district early on Saturday.
According to the police, the devotees were walking from Khalapur to Alandi when a four-wheeler hit them around 6.30 am. On being alerted, a team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot and took the injured warkaris to various hospitals for treatment. Two of them, however, succumbed to serious injuries. The police have detained the vehicle’s driver.
