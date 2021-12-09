Pune: Two injured in explosion while ‘illegally’ refilling LPG cylinder

Two persons sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries each after an explosion took place Wednesday when they were allegedly trying to illegally refill a small LPG cylinder from a bigger one in Navi Sangvi area of Pune, the police said.

The police said the duo, Dilip Kumar Sukhram Bishnoi and Banwarilal Madanlal Bishnoi, are residents of the Jambhulkar Chawl.

Senior inspector Sunil Tonpe, in-charge of Sangvi police station, said, “The incident took place around 1 pm and the explosion caused severe burn injuries to both the persons. They were rushed to Sassoon General Hospital and from there, they were shifted to a private facility. The doctors told us they are in a serious condition.”

He added, “We have filed an offence and will try to find out from where the two procured the cylinders.” The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter).