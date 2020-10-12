Pune: Two, including one involved in 41 crimes, held; goods worth Rs 1.11 cr recovered

According to police, gold and silver ornaments, firearms and other items worth Rs 1.11 crore were recovered from their possession.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man allegedly involved in as many as 41 serious crimes, including murder, attack on police personnel, robberies, and jewellery store heists.

The accused was identified as Vickysingh Jalindersingh Kalyani (31), a resident of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar. Police also arrested his alleged aide Vijaysingh Junni, alias Shikalkar (19), who is a resident of Kalyan. According to police, gold and silver ornaments, firearms and other items worth Rs 1.11 crore were recovered from their possession.

In a press release issued on Monday, police stated that three shops – P R Jewellers, Navkar Jewellers and Durga Jewellers – had been burgled in Wakad area between September 20 and 26.

Two police teams were formed to arrest those involved in these thefts. Police said they assessed CCTV camera footage and identified the vehicles the accused used to commit the crimes. Subsequently, Kalyani’s involvement, as well as that of his gang, was discovered.

Police conducted a search operation in Wagholi, Chandan Nagar and Kharadi areas for around 10 days, and laid a trap and arrested Kalyani and Junni based on a tip-off.

On further investigation, police recovered 750 grams of gold, and about 100 kg of silver ornaments, as well as three cars, a country-made pistol, five cartridges, and other items worth Rs 1,11,37,000.

The court remanded the duo to police custody for 12 days. Police said they have confirmed their involvement in 23 crimes in Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad so far. They added that Kalyani is currently wanted for 15 crimes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.