Pune: Two history sheeters arrested for burglary at house in Budhwar Peth

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Faraskhana police station.

Pune city police have arrested two women in connection with a burglary at a house in Budhwar Peth’s Palekar Wada. The women reportedly broke into a house on February 20 and stole ornaments worth Rs 25,300.

Police have identified the accused women as Reshma Shaikh of Mangalwar Peth and Anita Hajare of Shivajinagar. During the investigation, police got clues about the burglars from the footage captured by a CCTV camera in the area.

Policemen Abhinay Chaudhary, Rushikesh Dighe and Mohammed Hanif Shaukat Shaikh confirmed the involvement of Reshma and Anita in this crime. A police team led by senior inspector Rajendra Landge, inspector Rajesh Tatkare arrested the two women and recovered the jewelry