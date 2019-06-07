Pune: Two held with sand boa snake

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has arrested two persons in possession of a sand boa snake, which is commonly known as “Mandul” and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Police have identified the two suspects as Prashant Devidas Dange (45), a resident of Sambhaji Nagar in Yavatmal district, and Pramod Mansingh Pawar (32), a resident of Kalyan in Thane district.

Acting on a tip-off to police Constable Rakesh Khunve, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Anjun Bagwan laid a trap and arrested Dange and Pawar in Jay Jawan Nagar area of Yerwada on Wednesday. During searches, the police recovered a sand boa snake from a bag in possession of the duo.

According to the police, Dange brought the sand boa snake from rural parts of Amravati district. He came to Pune where he was looking for a customer for selling the snake with the help of his accomplice Pawar.

Police have handed over the seized snake to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, said a press release issued by the Crime Branch on Thursday.

Police said sand boas are considered “lucky” because of superstitions that these snake have supernatural powers and possessing them can make a person rich, destroy the enemies, find hidden wealth and much more. Police said there are people who pay up to lakhs for buying the snake, which is also called snake with “two mouths”.