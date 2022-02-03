Pune: Two held with charas worth Rs 8.46 lakh

Pune City Police have arrested two persons for possession of charas worth Rs 8.46 lakh. Police have identified the accused as Iqbal Shamim Khan (24) and Firoz Khan (33), both residents of Ahmednagar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the Crime Branch nabbed the two accused from near a bus stand in Sangamwadi on Tuesday.

Police recovered 2.110 kg of charas from a bag in their possession. Police said the duo had come to Pune from Ahmednagar for selling the contraband.