Pune: Two held for ‘possession’ of 13.2 grams of Mephedrone

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested two people for the alleged possession of the banned drug Mephedrone (MD).

The accused were identified as Shubham Subhash Ghatak (23), a resident of Kalewadi in Pimpri, and Harshal alias Banti Kishor Patil (28), a resident of Walhekarwadi in Akrudi.

According to police, the two were nabbed near KSB Chowk in Chinchwad around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. Police said that during a search, they recovered 13.2 grams of MD, worth Rs 39,600, from them.

Constable Prasad Jangilwad of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police crime branch lodged an FIR in the case at Bhosari MIDC police station. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“The accused were produced before a court on Thursday,” sub-inspector V J Panchmukh said. “The court remanded them to police custody till September 19. Probe has so far revealed that Harshal works with a private company and Shubham was unemployed.”

