Pune: Two die in explosion at oil tank during welding work

Two workers were killed in an explosion that took place while they were carrying out welding work on the lid of a tank containing furnace oil in a manufacturing unit near Pune on Wednesday morning. Police have launched a probe to ascertain whether all safety measures were followed at the unit. The deceased have been identified as Rajindra Prasad (27) and Vikas Singh (35).

Advertising

According to police, the incident took place on the premises of CPH Manufacturing LLP at Sasewadi village near Katraj at 10.45 am.

Fire tenders from Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) were rushed to the spot.

“As per our primary information, the workers were doing some welding work on the lid of the tank. We suspect that vapours formed within the tank must have caught a spark from the welding and led to the explosion, which was followed by a major fire. The workers were hurled metres away and sustained grievous injuries…,” said PMRDA’s Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode.

Advertising

Inspector Dattatrey Darade of Rajgad police station said, “… We have launched a probe to find whether all the safety measures were taken for the workers or if there was any negligence… which led to the accident.”

In a statement, CPH Manufacturing LLP said “… We will carry out thorough investigation to find the reasons behind it. However, our top priority right now is to extend help to the families of the people who lost their lives. An immediate help of Rs 2 lakh each is being offered to the families.”