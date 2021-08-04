Pune: Two dead in road accident involving six vehicles

According to police, the driver of the milk truck fled from the spot, so details on his injuries were unavailable. Two of the injured persons are from Pune, police said. (Representational Image)

TWO persons died in a mishap that involved at least six vehicles on the Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway at 7.30 pm Tuesday.

The accident took place near Shirwal town on the Satara to Pune corridor of the national highway. The deceased, who were from Pune, were travelling in a WagonR car.

According to the sequence of events given by an official from the Shirwal police station, a Scorpio SUV and a goods carrier tempo had stopped on the road following an argument between the two drivers.

Due to the two blocking part of the road, the driver of an Innova SUV slowed down while at the same time, the driver of a milk transporting truck lost control of the vehicle.

The truck first brushed with the Innova and then hit the Scorpio and goods carrier tempo. Due to these impacts, the truck turned turtle.

With the overturned truck now blocking the way, the driver of a coming WagonR lost control and collided with the milk truck. Then another heavy vehicle collided with the WagonR from behind. The WagonR was crushed between the two heavy vehicles and its two occupants died on the spot. At least three more persons in other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the driver of the milk truck fled from the spot, so details on his injuries were unavailable. Two of the injured persons are from Pune, police said.