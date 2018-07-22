Pune: Two days after agitation ends, dairies in Maharashtra report normal collection

More than 100 tankers were reportedly stopped by sanghtana members. (File) More than 100 tankers were reportedly stopped by sanghtana members. (File)

Two days after the milk agitation called by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna was withdrawn, dairies across the state reported normal collection on Saturday. With the supply chain restored, urban consumers who were feeling the pinch in the last few days can now be assured of regular supply of milk.

On Saturday, Pune region reported 65 lakh litres of milk collection, which, officials of Dairy Development Department said, was normal for the region.

Since the start of the agitation on Monday, milk collection in Pune had varied between 10 and 30 lakh litres per day, with major dairies such as Sangli-based Chitale Diary and Gokul — the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, among others, reporting lower collection.

Chitale Dairy, which collects about 6 lakh litres of milk per day, had suspended their collection in view of the strike for the last few days. Similarly, the Satara-based Govind Milk & Milk Products had reported nearly nil collection, with most tanker drivers refusing to ferry milk in view of security threats.

Indraneel Chitale, partner of Chitale Dairy, said their collection was back to normal and their supply chain has been restored. Katraj Dairy — the Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union — also reported 2.8 lakh litres of normal collection on Saturday.

Officials said they had managed to keep their retail sales even during the strike. Vishwas Patil, chairman of Gokul, also reported normal collection on Saturday. “We had seen a loss of 10,000 litres of milk during the strike and one of our tankers was also torched,” he said.

Led by MP Raju Shetti, the Sanghtan had led a five-day milk procurement strike to demand a Rs 5 per litre subsidy for dairy farmers. Following negotiations with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the dairies have decided to increase the procurement price for farmers to Rs 25/litre for milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent Solid Not Fat (SNF). The state government, in turn, is to pay dairies a Rs 5/litre subsidy for conversion of non-pouched milk into skimmed milk powder (SMP). Dairies are expected to pay the new rate from July 21. Sources said a glut in SMP stock with the dairies had forced them to slash the procurement price for farmers.

Meanwhile, Shetti was accorded a hero’s welcome in his constituency on Saturday.

The MP had returned home after voting in the no-confidence motion against the government in New Delhi. Shetti, who was a member of the NDA, had walked out of the alliance and had voted against the government during the motion.

