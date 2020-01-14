Follow Us:
Pune: Two cops arrested for taking bribe

The two officers, Sub-inspector Balasaheb Bhimrao Jadhav (54) and Constable Ajinkya Lahu Kadam (28), both attached to Baramati police station, were caught red-handed, police said.

Published: January 14, 2020
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two policemen of the Pune Rural Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shihari Patil of ACB stated that the complainant in this case is the brother of a man who has been booked in an offence lodged at Baramati taluka police station.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for helping his brother get anticipatory bail from the court in this offence. After negotiations, the two officers settled for a Rs 50,000, police said. Meanwhile, the complainant approached ACB officials. An ACB team laid a trap and reportedly nabbed Jadhav and Kadam red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant Monday.

