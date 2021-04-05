Pune: Two constables ‘attacked, verbally abused’ while probing diesel adulteration case in Bhosari

An FIR has been registered at Bhosari police station on a complaint by Constable Ganesh Sawant, who is with the detection branch.

TWO POLICE constables from Bhosari police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad area were allegedly attacked and verbally abused while conducting a probe into a case of diesel adulteration.

An FIR has been registered at Bhosari police station on a complaint by Constable Ganesh Sawant, who is with the detection branch.

According to police, Sawant and his colleague, Constable S Devkar, went to Gavjatra Maidan area late on Sunday as part of a probe into a case registered a day before.

The case pertained to adulteration in diesel and was registered under sections of rash behavior with regard to combustible material of the IPC and relevant provisions of the The Lubricating Oils And Greases (Processing, Supply and Distribution Regulation) Order, police said.

Police further said around 8 pm on Sunday, the two cops were questioning two suspects, identified as Shahnawaz Nazeer Beig (41) and Shauqat Nazeer Beig (42). When they asked them to accompany them to the police station, the duo started verbally abusing them and threw punches and kicks at them, police added.

When the cops resisted, one of the suspects hit Sawant on the head with a pointed object causing an injury, police said.

The suspects were arrested and, in addition to the previous case, also booked for assault on a public servant and verbal abuse.