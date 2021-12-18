Pune: Two clerks arrested for demanding bribe for documentation of property

The State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two clerks with the property tax collection department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,500. The duo allegedly took the bribe for completing the documentation work related to the property transfer and change in the name of a property holder.

The ACB has arrested Pradeep Kothavade (39) and Haibati More (51), both currently working with the Thergaon property tax collection office of the PCMC. The complainant, a real estate agent, had recently approached the Thergaon property tax collection office to complete formalities related to a property transfer. Kothawade and More demanded bribes of Rs 5,500 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

ACB officials said that after the complainant approached them, the bribe demand was verified on Thursday and on Friday evening, a trap was laid at the Thergaon tax collection office.

Kothawade and More were placed under arrest after they accepted the bribe amount from the complainant. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Wakad police station under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption Act.