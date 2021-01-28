scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Two children drown in Baramati vilage

The deceased children have been identified as Deva Tanaji Shinde (eight) and Samrat Santosh Shinde (nine), both children of farm labourers.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 28, 2021 1:14:09 am
Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune liver transplant, Sahyadri Hospitals liver transplant, Sahyadri Hospitals 200th liver transplant, indian express newsOfficials said the two boys belonged to very poor families and their parents work as farm labourers.

Two cousins – aged eight and nine years – drowned in an abandoned stone quarry where they had gone for a swim at a village in Baramati on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased children have been identified as Deva Tanaji Shinde (eight) and Samrat Santosh Shinde (nine), both children of farm labourers. According to the Baramati Town police station, the incident took place around 4.30 pm when the two cousins went for a swim in a water body formed in an abandoned stone quarry, not far from their house at Pimpli village in Baramati taluka.

Read |BMC to train 50 first responders from Jan 4

Inspector Namdeo Shinde of Baramati police station said, “The boys aged 8 and 9 are cousins. A while after they left the house, their parents started searching them. After coming to know they had gone for a swim, they searched the area of quarry. Sometime later, their bodies were recovered. Primary suspicion is that they drowned as they could not judge the depth. Further probe is on.”

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Officials said the two boys belonged to very poor families and their parents work as farm labourers.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement