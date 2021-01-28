Pune: Two children drown in Baramati vilage

Officials said the two boys belonged to very poor families and their parents work as farm labourers.

Two cousins – aged eight and nine years – drowned in an abandoned stone quarry where they had gone for a swim at a village in Baramati on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased children have been identified as Deva Tanaji Shinde (eight) and Samrat Santosh Shinde (nine), both children of farm labourers. According to the Baramati Town police station, the incident took place around 4.30 pm when the two cousins went for a swim in a water body formed in an abandoned stone quarry, not far from their house at Pimpli village in Baramati taluka.

Inspector Namdeo Shinde of Baramati police station said, “The boys aged 8 and 9 are cousins. A while after they left the house, their parents started searching them. After coming to know they had gone for a swim, they searched the area of quarry. Sometime later, their bodies were recovered. Primary suspicion is that they drowned as they could not judge the depth. Further probe is on.”

Officials said the two boys belonged to very poor families and their parents work as farm labourers.

