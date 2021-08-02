Pune: Two burglars carrying walkie-talkies caught while ‘attempting to rob ATM’, 2 flee

Police believe the burglars were using the walkie-talkies to communicate with each other as some broke into the ATM while others kept lookout. (Representational)

IN yet another heist at an ATM kiosk in Chakan in Pune district, at least four burglars equipped with walkie-talkies attempted to break open the cash dispenser machine in the early hours of Sunday. While two burglars were caught after alert locals informed the police, two others managed to flee.

The incident took place at Kharabwadi around 2 am when the four burglars came to the area in a rickshaw, according to police. They broke the lock of the kiosk’s shutter using tools they were carrying, police said. “The burglars were carrying walkie-talkies and some other tools. They blinded the two security cameras — one on the kiosk wall and another on the cash dispenser — by sticking tapes on them. They dislodged the cash box from the dispenser by cutting the internal wiring,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sarang Chavan of Mahalunge police post, which is under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction.

“While they were trying to open the cash box, some alert local residents became aware of what was happening. One of them was attacked when he tried to stop the burglars, while others informed the police. Two of the suspects were then caught by the police patrol team with the help of local residents but the other two managed to flee. We have launched a search for them. Because they were stopped, no cash was stolen, as per the information till now. We are waiting for confirmation from the bank in this regard,” said Inspector Arvind Pawar, in-charge of the Mahalunge post.

Police believe the burglars were using the walkie-talkies to communicate with each other as some broke into the ATM while others kept lookout.

The two arrested by the police have been identified as Aniket Dughgonde (19) and Rushikesh Pawar. The police teams have launched a manhunt for the two other suspects and are probing whether they were involved in other cases in the past.

The police have also registered an offence against the bank officials for allegedly not taking adequate security measures in spite of clear instructions from the police and in spite of a set of guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for the security of ATMs.

The bank officials have been booked under provisions of the Bombay Police Act for violation of police orders and also under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying order promulgated by a public servant) and 109 (abetment of a crime).

This latest incident comes even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police is yet to make a breakthrough in the heist at an ATM near Chakan on July 21 in which burglars had triggered a blast using an IED-like contraption. The ATM kiosk was of a non-banking payment services provider headquartered in Mumbai and operated by a local franchise owner, who was also charged for failing to provide adequate security cover to the ATM kiosk in the said case.