Pune: Two boys drown in pond, teenager rescues two others

Two boys drowned in a water pond in Bhosari Monday afternoon. The deceased, Suraj Ajay Sharma (13) and Omkar Shevale (13), were both residents of Bhosari. Two other boys, Sandip Davari (12) and Rutraj Shevale (14), were rescued from the pond by another teenager who was passing through the area.

The four boys had gone to the pond in Sadguru Nagar to play, but when they entered the water, they started drowning.

Ayush Ganesh Tapkir (13), who was passing by with his buffaloes, saw the boys drowning and rushed to help.

He managed to get Sandip, Omkar and Ruturaj out of the water but Suraj’s body could not be traced. On receiving information, a team of Bhosari police station and the Fire Brigade reached the spot.

Firemen fished out Suraj’s body while the other three boys were taken to hospital for treatment. But Omkar also died later.

Senior Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Bhosari police station said, “Ayush tried to save all four boys but two of them, Suraj and Omkar, died. Prima facie it is known that the boys had gone to the pond to play. Investigation is underway to confirm the sequence of events in this case.”