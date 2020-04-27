Pune: Two booked for ‘selling’ foreign brand cigarettes, liqour

Police seized material worth Rs 2.25 lakh and registered a case against Snadhu at the Yerwada police station. (Representational) Police seized material worth Rs 2.25 lakh and registered a case against Snadhu at the Yerwada police station. (Representational)

Police have booked the owner of a fast food shop for allegedly selling foreign brand cigarettes and other tobacco products despite restrictions during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Police have identified the accused as Amarjit Sandhu (25), a resident of Viman Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch of Pune Police raided his fast food shop on Saturday and found that he was selling foreign brand cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Police seized material worth Rs 2.25 lakh and registered a case against Snadhu at the Yerwada police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, National Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.

In another case, a Crime Branch team on Saturday nabbed a wine shop owner for selling liquor from his bungalow. Police have identified the accused as Vikas Akkale (45), a resident of Mahalakshmi bungalow in Kharadi area. Police said Akkale was selling foreign and countrymade liquor from his wine shop at his residence to customers known to him at higher prices.

Man held with 406 gm marijuana

Police arrested a 27-year-old, identified as Akshay Chavan, for the alleged possession of 406 gm of marijuana worth Rs 8,120 in Yerwada area on April 24. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also, police have booked two persons, identified as Ashok Chunnilal Mali (32) of Bhagyalakshmi Supermarket in Pune Camp area and Shravankumar Prajapati (35) of New Prince Super Shoppe in Baner area, for allegedly selling grocery products at higher prices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.