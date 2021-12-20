Pune: Two attacked with sticks, robbed on Pashan Sus Road

A 34-year-old man and his 32-year-old female colleague who had gone for a walk at Pashan Sus Road in Pune were attacked with wooden sticks by three unidentified persons and robbed of their valuables, mobile phones and cash, the police said.

The incident took place around 6.45 pm on Friday on the hill located on Pashan Sus Road, a popular spot among evening walkers. The victims, who work at a government institution, approached the police and an FIR was registered on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector Santosh Koli of Chatushrungi police station, who is probing the case, said, “The two walked some distance uphill and were at a comparatively secluded spot. Three unidentified persons approached them from behind the trees, thrashed the duo with their hands and wooden sticks and robbed them of their gold ornaments like chain and rings, cell phones and cash totalling over Rs 1 lakh.”

“We have launched a probe and our team is working on some specific clues,” he added. Another officer from Chatushrungi police station said, “The hills in Pashan and Baner are popular spots. It is important that people avoid going to these areas when it is dark and stay away from secluded spots.”