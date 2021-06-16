Pune: Two arrested, Mephedrone worth Rs 1.32 lakhs recovered

Assistant police inspector Lakshman Dhengle is investigating the case further.

The crime branch of the Pune City Police has arrested two persons with possession of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.32 lakhs.

Police have identified the accused as Prasanna Balasaheb Shinde (22) of Wadgaon Budruk and Saurabh Lahu Umbre (21) of Hingne Khurd.

Police said that a team of anti-narcotics cell of the Pune city police crime branch arrested Shinde in the Wadgaon Budruk area and seized 15 grams of MD along with two cell phones and two-wheeler and some cash, all worth Rs 2,26,200 from his possession.

An offence was lodged in this case at the Sinhagad police station as per sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the investigation, cops arrested his accomplice Umbre and recovered 7 grams of MD from him.

Police said a total of 22 grams of MD worth Rs 1.32 lakhs has been recovered from the accused persons. “Umbre is currently in police custody and further investigation is on,” stated a press release issued on Tuesday.

