Pune: Two arrested in Uruli Kanchan shootout case

The Pune city police have arrested two persons in connection with the shootout at the Uruli Kanchan area in which a sand trader and henchman from his rival gang were shot dead on Friday afternoon.

The arrest of two persons was made from Indapur taluka of Pune district late on Saturday by sleuths from the crime branch of Pune city police. Sand trader Santosh Jagtap (35) and a member of his rival gang Swagat Bapu Khaire (25) were killed in the crossfire. Jagtap’s bodyguard also sustained a bullet injury.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that the two persons had been arrested and that a further probe was on. The two arrested suspects belong to Jagtap’s rival gang.

Jagtap was involved in the sand mining and trading business. In November 2011, he was arrested in connection with the murder of two persons — Ganesh Sonawane and Ramdas Sonawane at Rahu village in Daund taluka — following a dispute over sand mining from the riverbed. Jagtap was released on bail a few years ago.

Jagtap came near Hotel Sonai in Uruli Kanchan around 2.30 pm on Friday along with his bodyguards when a group of four to five persons including Swagat Khaire allegedly reached the spot and opened fire at him. Jagtap was also carrying a gun and opened fire in retaliation. Jagtap and his bodyguard and Khaire were taken to a hospital after receiving bullet injuries in the crossfire. Jagtap and Khaire were declared dead.

The shootout between rival gangs had caused panic in the area and a huge police force was deployed around the crime scene and nearby areas to prevent any law and order situation.

