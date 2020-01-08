Pune: Two arrested from Rajasthan for murder of elderly woman in Lonavala

A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. (Representational Image) A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. (Representational Image)

Pune Rural police arrested two youths from Rajasthan in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old woman at her home in Lonavala on January 2. Police probe revealed that one of the suspects, who used to work at the grocery shop owned by the woman’s husband, had allegedly murdered the woman after robbing valuables and cash from her house.

The victim, Resham Bansal, was found dead in her house at Dwarkamai Society on Kailasnagar Road in Lonavala on January 2. Further probe and medical examination revealed that Bansal was strangled to death. Police found that someone had forcibly opened the locker in the Bansals’ cupboard, from which cash and valuables worth Rs 2.58 lakh were missing.

A team from Lonavala Town Police launched a probe, and an investigating team went through the records of former employees at Bansal’s shop. Based on concrete leads, a team headed by an officer was sent to Meda Uparla village in Jalore district of Rajasthan, to look for the two suspects. The police team received information from local residents and got to know that they were hiding in a hilly region near the village.

After a search that lasted for almost 10 hours in the hilly area, police found Ashok Kumar Sargara (20) and his accomplice Jagdish Kumar Jodaji (22), both residents of Meda Uparla, along with a third person. Sargara used to work for Bansal and had quit his job a few months ago. Further probe confirmed the involvement of Sargara and Jodaji and the duo was put under arrest on Tuesday.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App