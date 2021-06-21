Pune: Two arrested for throwing two-wheeler on railway track

RPF has initiated a probe into the matter and arrested Akash and one more person in this case on Saturday.

Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing a two wheeler on the railway track in Pune by the Railway Protection force (RPF) on Saturday. The vehicle came under the engine of Pune Danapur express train and got dragged for about 17 kilometers.

RPF officials said that on June 11, a man Akash Guddavar (35), resident of Patas, allegedly under the influence of alcohol threw a two wheeler on the railway track at the Khutbav Railway Station in Patas.

While crossing the Khutbav railway station, the two-wheeler came under the railway engine and got dragged with it for about 17 kilometers. Then, the driver realized some unusual movements and stopped the engine, thus preventing any mishap.

RPF has initiated a probe into the matter and arrested Akash and one more person in this case. RPF Pune divisional security commissioner Uday Singh Pawar said that two individuals have been arrested in this regard after lodging an offence against them at RPF’s Loni Station.