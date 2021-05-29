Pune: Two arrested for stealing valuables from patients at Covid hospital

Police have identified the accused as Sharda Ambildhage (35) and Anil Tukaram Sangme (35). Ambildhage used to work as a helper at the hospital. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuable items of patients admitted at the Covid hospital in Baner, which is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Police have identified the accused as Sharda Ambildhage (35) and Anil Tukaram Sangme (35). Ambildhage used to work as a helper at the hospital.

Police said in the last six months, the hospital had received several complaints regarding theft of valuables belonging to the patients. When hospital authorities checked the CCTV footage, they found Ambildhage’s movements suspicious. She was sacked but rehired again due to shortage of staff and the heavy workload.

Soon, the hospital started getting complaints of thefts again. Valuables of seven patients, including three women who died at the hospital due to Covid-19, were reportedly stolen. Hospital authorities then informed the police.

Initial investigation confirmed the involvement of Sharda Ambildhage and her aide Anil Sangme in the thefts at the hospital. Police have also recovered stolen valuables including gold ornaments and cell phones worth Rs 1.34 lakh from them.