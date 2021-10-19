Pune: Two arrested for ‘stealing copper coils’ from power transformers

The Pune police has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in multiple cases of thefts of copper coils from power transformers on the outskirts of the city.

Officials from the Detection Branch of Loni Kalbhor police were probing a recent case of theft of copper wires from a power transformer in Loni Kalbhor, which had led to power failure in the area. Police probes have revealed that the suspects, who have knowledge of the electric system, had been switching off the power line at night and then stealing the copper coils.

The duo, Amit Bajrag Chavan alias Kalya (23) and Sagar Vilas Pawar (23), were arrested recently and over 100 kilograms of copper wire was recovered from them. ENS