Pune: Two arrested for stealing computers from Irrigation Department office

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing computers and other electronic items from an Irrigation Department office, located near the canal in Swargate area. Police have identified the accused as Javed Ali Pathan (26) and Salman Shaikh (22), both residents of Gultekdi.

Kavita Kulkarni (47), a sub-divisional engineer with the irrigation research division, had lodged the FIR in this case at the Swargate police station.

Police said the theft took place on the intervening night of May 17 and May 18. The accused allegedly broken into the government office and stole two computers and other electronic items worth Rs 61,000, before fleeing from the spot.

“During investigation, based on information received from our sources, we arrested the two accused. All the stolen material has been recovered from them,” said Assistant Police Inspector Amol Rasal, the investigating officer.

Police said the accused didn’t have previous criminal records.