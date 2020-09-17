Pune: Two arrested for ‘stealing bikes and selling them via social media’

. Police said Bhadane has a criminal record and has earlier been booked in as many as 37 cases in Nashik and Thane.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a history-sheeter and his aide for allegedly stealing expensive motorcycles and selling them to residents of other districts at lower prices. Police have identified the accused as Hemant Rajendra Bhadane (24) of Nashik and Yogesh Sunil Bhamre (24) of Dhule.

Initial investigation has revealed that Bhadane allegedly stole motorcycles from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. With Bhamre’s help, he sold these stolen motorcycles to residents of Beed, Ahmednagar and Dhule districts for low prices, claiming these were vehicles attached by finance companies due to non payment of loans. He assured the buyers that he would give them documents of these vehicles later, but never did so.

The police team has recovered 14 motorcycles from the accused, including 10 Bullets. Police said Bhadane has a criminal record and has earlier been booked in as many as 37 cases in Nashik and Thane.

Probe revealed that Bhadane and Bhamre found their customers on Facebook and other social media platforms. After selling the stolen motorcycles and receiving payment, they used to stop all communication with their customers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd