scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Top news

Pune: Two arrested for ‘stealing bikes and selling them via social media’

The police team has recovered 14 motorcycles from the accused, including 10 Bullets.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 17, 2020 7:50:48 pm
pune city news, Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd, Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd fraud, Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd directors arrested, Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Ltd scam, pune scam. Police said Bhadane has a criminal record and has earlier been booked in as many as 37 cases in Nashik and Thane.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a history-sheeter and his aide for allegedly stealing expensive motorcycles and selling them to residents of other districts at lower prices. Police have identified the accused as Hemant Rajendra Bhadane (24) of Nashik and Yogesh Sunil Bhamre (24) of Dhule.

Initial investigation has revealed that Bhadane allegedly stole motorcycles from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. With Bhamre’s help, he sold these stolen motorcycles to residents of Beed, Ahmednagar and Dhule districts for low prices, claiming these were vehicles attached by finance companies due to non payment of loans. He assured the buyers that he would give them documents of these vehicles later, but never did so.

The police team has recovered 14 motorcycles from the accused, including 10 Bullets. Police said Bhadane has a criminal record and has earlier been booked in as many as 37 cases in Nashik and Thane.

Probe revealed that Bhadane and Bhamre found their customers on Facebook and other social media platforms. After selling the stolen motorcycles and receiving payment, they used to stop all communication with their customers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement